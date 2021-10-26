Because she was “unhappy with the service,” a KFC customer smacks a teen server.

According to police documents, a woman in Pinellas County, Florida, was accused with assaulting a 16-year-old fast food restaurant employee last week because she was dissatisfied with the establishment’s drive-through service.

Alexandra Maldonado was arrested Friday afternoon after being captured on camera striking an anonymous youngster working at a KFC drive-through window near the suspect’s home in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to arrest documents obtained by the Smoking Gun.

Because she was “unhappy with the service at the KFC drive-through window,” the 23-year-old woman approached the open window and struck the victim on the left side of her neck with her left hand, police said.

According to authorities, the strike left a “visible red mark, 1 inch by 4 inches in size” on the young employee.

The event was captured on tape by surveillance cameras. According to the allegation, Maldonado, who works at a Metro PCS store, was later pulled over by police and arrested.

Following her detention, Maldonado admitted to the crime. According to the criminal complaint, the victim also verified to authorities that the woman was the one who struck her. They didn’t know each other intimately.

According to an affidavit, Maldonado was charged with child abuse in connection with the attack. She was also charged with burglary for allegedly “entering” the KFC restaurant when only the drive-through was open and the rest of the store was closed to the public.

After posting a $15,000 bond, Maldonado was freed from the county jail on Saturday morning.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year at a Burger King in Memphis, Tennessee, when a lady was captured on tape discharging her revolver at drive-through staff over the service’s wait time.

On March 30, the woman and two employees of the Winchester Road fast-food establishment got into a verbal spat after the female customer complained about the wait time for her order.

The woman was seen taking a black pistol from her vehicle and leaning into the open drive-through window before firing several shots at the workers, according to CCTV footage.

The bullets missed neither of the employees.

Following the event, Memphis police arrested the woman.