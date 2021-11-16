Because she refused to beg for money, a 4-year-old girl was murdered by her mother and her partner.

The body of a 4-year-old child was discovered near a hospital in Hyderabad, India, and her mother and her partner were said to have abandoned it there.

The victim, Mehak, was unwilling to beg like her mother, Heena Begum, 22, and her live-in partner, Shaik Mohammed Khadar alias Rizwan, who were both alms seekers, according to the authorities, according to The Hindu.

According to The Times of India, the youngster didn’t like her mother’s new paramour, and her refusal to beg for money was what led to her death.

Begum and Khadar had inflicted terrible injuries on the small girl’s body. They were in Bengaluru, India, at the time of the event. “On November 3, while in Bengaluru, the duo mercilessly assaulted the deceased by striking her in the abdomen with fists and kicking her. The child was knocked unconscious as a result of the assault, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas.

When Mehak went unconscious, the couple were terrified and decided to take a bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad right away. However, they saw that the little girl’s body had turned ice cold, indicating that she had died as a result of her terrible injuries.

The pair fled after abandoning the child’s lifeless body on the road in an attempt to get away with the murder.

“To avoid being caught and to remove the evidence,” Mr. Srinivas added, “they dumped the body near NIMS (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences) so that it is considered that some unfortunate patient has left it.” “Accordingly, they fled and headed to Ajmer, leaving it on the footpath in front of Dwarakapuri Colony,” he claimed.

The cause of death was initially unknown, but an autopsy confirmed it, and cops also discovered CCTV footage of Heena Begum, which helped them track them down to Rajasthan. According to Telangana Today, the two accused were apprehended and returned to Hyderabad.

Cops only discovered Begum was married to Ahmed and had three children, including Mehak, after they were apprehended. Ahmed is currently in judicial remand as a property offender. Meanwhile, Heena met Rizwan at a toddy complex, where she told him about her issues and the two began an unlawful relationship.

"Khadar proposed to her and assured her that he would look after her children. The couple, along with the girl and their son Affan, traveled to Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Manali in search of work.