Because she has found someone special, a model who married herself is getting divorced.

After declaring her divorce only three months into her sologamy, a Brazilian lingerie model who previously made news for marrying herself has sparked new interest.

Cris Galera said during her September wedding that she decided to marry herself because she was tired of relying on men for happiness. It’s just been 90 days, but she’s already divorcing herself because she’s fallen in love with someone else, according to Naija News.

According to GHBase, the 33-year-old lingerie model remarked of her marriage, “I was happy while it lasted.”

“I started to believe in love the minute I met someone else wonderful,” she said of the cause for the divorce.

She did not, however, share the name of her significant other.

Galera declared her self-love by marrying in a private ceremony outside a Catholic church in Sao Paulo in September.

She apparently chose to marry herself after experiencing problems in prior marriages.

She stated on her Instagram account, which has over 183,000 followers, that she had been approached by a number of guys who wanted to marry her, but that she would always put herself first.

“I evolved to the point where I recognized I am a strong and determined woman,” she said at the time.

“I had always been terrified of being alone, but I recognized that I needed to improve my self-esteem. When it happened, I decided to make a big deal out of it.” She also stated that she would never get divorced, despite the fact that she would still be open to romances after the wedding.

Many critics referred to Galera’s wedding as a publicity gimmick, but she knew exactly what she intended.

“Offenses and comments are not received by me! Nothing can upset you or impact you while you’re pleased!” According to the New York Post, Galera stated on her wedding day.

Since 1993, when a lady called Linda Barker married herself, sologamy or self-marriage is thought to have existed in the United States. Despite the fact that it has no legal status in the United States, an increasing number of Americans are marrying themselves in the hopes of not having a partner to be happy.