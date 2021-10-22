Because she didn’t want a girl, the mother allegedly smothers her newborn baby to death.

Because she was “heartbroken” that the baby was a girl, a 21-year-old lady in India allegedly strangled a newborn infant to death.

Lovely Singh, a resident of Kolkata, is accused of suffocating her infant with a pillow just nine hours after birth. According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on Wednesday at a private hospital.

Singh was taken to the hospital on Monday, according to the police. She stayed in a dual-bed room with her husband and gave birth to a baby girl the next day. She was, however, dismayed to hear it was a girl, and she apparently conveyed her disappointment to the hospital staff as well.

Prenatal sex determination is prohibited in India, and the ban on determining the gender of a fetus before birth is the country’s first line of defense against the widespread practice of female foeticide.

When a nurse discovered the infant unconscious Wednesday morning, her husband, Ajay Singh, who was present at the hospital, had slipped out of the room.

“The baby was pronounced deceased by the resident doctor. Until Tuesday night, the baby had no complications “The nursing home’s director, Jamaluddin Shams, told Hindustan Times.

The police were notified, and an early investigation indicated that the baby was fine until 12.30 a.m. that day. The infant had been suffocated to death, according to an autopsy.

When questioned, the woman admitted to killing the child because she didn’t want a daughter. Despite the fact that her husband said he had gone out for tea and was unaware of the suspected murder, the police believe he was.

Officers suspect the spouse purposefully went outside under the guise of needing food in order to aid the murder. According to the police, he was being questioned.

Despite the fact that a case had been filed, the woman could not be detained since she was frail. At the hospital, she is being closely monitored. According to sources, the pillow she used to smother the child, as well as the infant’s clothes, have been sent for forensic analysis.

