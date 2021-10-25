Because she didn’t look like anyone else in the family, the father allegedly drowned his 2-month-old daughter.

Because the child did not resemble anyone in the family, the guy suspected his wife of having an affair. The culprit, named only as Mallikarjuna and hailing from the state of Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by police on Friday, according to The News Minute.

According to reports, the incident occurred after Mallikarjuna accompanied his wife Chittemma and their young daughter to a neighboring hospital for a medical check-up on Thursday. The child began to wail while they awaited their appointment. Despite Chittemma’s best efforts, the infant continued to cry.

Mallikarjuna allegedly assured his wife that he would appease her by showing her around the city. Despite the passage of time, the accused did not return with the child. The terrified mother then went to the police station and made a report.

The police quickly initiated a search and posted photographs of the infant and the suspect on social media. They immediately received word that Mallikarjuna had been spotted in the nearby town of Anantapur. He was apprehended and interrogated, after which he confessed to the child’s murder.

According to reports, the man taped the child’s mouth shut, placed her in a gunny bag, and dropped her into a body of water. According to The Times of India, the accused told the police that he suspected his wife of having a relationship with someone else. He said that the infant had no resemblance to anyone in the family, prompting him to get rid of her.

A search team was promptly dispatched to recover the child’s body, and the infant’s lifeless body was hauled out of the water after an hours-long effort. According to the police, a murder case has been filed, and the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

