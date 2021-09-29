Because rodents the size of cats rule the streets, children are unable to play outside.

In one part of Merseyside, residents allege they are being besieged by rats “the size of cats” that can “chew through bins.”

Residents in Page Moss stated the problem has been ongoing for some time, but one homeowner, who did not want to be identified, claimed “it’s never been this awful.”

One rat can be seen racing up and down a house in broad daylight in a video shared with The Washington Newsday.

The woman stated that “kids can’t play in the garden” because of vermin, and that the pests keep people up at all hours.

“Rat traps aren’t setting them off anymore, they’re so huge, the traps aren’t capturing them,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“If I hadn’t seen it on my own CCTV, I wouldn’t have believed it.

“Every night, you hear the dumpsters running, and people are finding live rats in the bins and having to kill them themselves.

“I have a Jack Russell, and my dog had to go into the bin and kill a giant rat.

“They’re the size of a regular cat, not a large cat, but they’re huge.”

The resident reports that the rats are gnawing through automobile wires and that children’s toys that have been outside must be sanitized.

“I just invested £4,000 on my garden – my back garden, side garden, and front yard – and they have dug holes and eaten the brand new fences,” she continued.

“There was a period when it looked like Mary Poppins’ scene with the rats jumping on the chimneys, since there were seven rodents jumping on my front fence.

“You’ve got them biting the car, we’ve got a work van and they’re chewing cables, it’s a pandemic,” says the narrator.

“It’s a beautiful location to live in since everyone is so nice and looks out for one another.

“However, we’re all hurting since our children are unable to play in the garden.

“If you keep toys out, you’ll have to disinfect them every day, and you’ll have to brush up rat droppings from around the bins every day.

“People aren’t getting a decent night’s sleep since the bins are being collected around 11 p.m.,” says one resident.

