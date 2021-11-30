Because Omicron has different symptoms than Delta, it’s important to be aware of them.

The novel Omicron Covid variant’s symptoms have been described as “quite different” from those of the Delta strain.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, who was one of the first to suspect the Omicron Covid strain, said she noted a number of “minor” symptoms in patients at her private clinic.

The WHO has designated the new strain as a “variant of concern,” while numerous nations, notably the United Kingdom, have tightened travel restrictions and reintroduced some coronavirus limitations.

According to the Mirror, Dr. Coetzee told the AFP that she contacted health officials on November 18 about a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta,” after seven patients had symptoms that were “very much similar to normal viral infection.”

The Omicron strain, also known as B.1.1.529, is a super mutant variety with 50 genomic alterations, including over 30 spike protein mutations.

What are some of the signs and symptoms of Omicron?

The symptoms of Omicron, according to Dr. Coetzee, are “minimal.” Her patients complained of acute exhaustion, slight muscle aches, a scratchy throat, and a dry cough, according to her.

She claims that, unlike prior variations, this one does not produce a loss of taste or fragrance.

Her patients included young people from various origins who were all experiencing extreme exhaustion, as well as a six-year-old with a fast heart rate.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first infections were among university students who had a moderate illness, and the severity of the variety won’t be known for days or even weeks.

What to Do If You Have Covid-19 Symptoms

Anyone experiencing Covid symptoms should immediately return home and self-isolate.

Whether you’ve had one or two doses of the vaccination, schedule a PCR test as soon as possible.

The UK government has also restored masks on public transportation and in retail settings, as well as forcing visitors to take a day two PCR test and self-isolate until their results are negative.

After six new cases of the highly modified strain were discovered in Scotland, on top of three already discovered in England, new laws were enacted.

