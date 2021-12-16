Because of the rising number of Omicron COVID cases, Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her Christmas plans.

As the Omicron form of COVID-19 sweeps the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II has canceled the annual pre-Christmas meal she hosts for her family.

The 95-year-old king took the decision in the face of rising case numbers across the United Kingdom. The chief medical officer of England has warned that hospital admissions could surpass the previous high of January.

The canceled event is usually conducted in London in the week before up to Christmas, but this year it was set to take place at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth has been since the pandemic began.

Christmas Eve, when the royal family gives away presents, and Christmas Day, when they would ordinarily attend church and greet well-wishers at Sandringham, are still up in the air.

“While there is disappointment that it has been canceled,” a palace source told The Washington Newsday, “there is a belief that it is the proper thing to do for all concerned.”

The decision was believed to be cautious, based on the fact that too many people’s Christmases would have been jeopardized if the event had gone ahead.

The queen has previously set an example for her country during the COVID pandemic, having sat alone during a scaled-down burial service for her husband, Prince Philip, in April.

Princess Michael of Kent was accused of wearing a racist brooch during the pre-Christmas luncheon for the queen’s extended family in 2017.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.