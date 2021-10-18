Because of the large jury pool and the public nature of the murder, Ahmaud Arbery’s jury selection could take up to two weeks.

The jury selection process for the trial of three white males accused of assassinating Ahmaud Arbery began on Monday, but clerks say it might take up to two weeks due to the enormous jury pool.

A final figure indicated around 1,000 people in Glynn County who had received jury summons for the case prior to the selection. Given the attention surrounding Ahmaud Arbery’s death, a huge number of people were dispatched in an attempt to expand the pool of potential jurors.

As a result, 600 members of the jury pool reported to a gymnasium in order to preserve social distance.

Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams said they will be summoned to the courthouse in groups of 20.

A three-page questionnaire was emailed to all possible jurors, asking them what they knew about the Arbery case and what news or social media outlets they use to get their information. They were also asked if they had made any online remarks or conducted any investigation into the matter.

Attorneys plan to question the pool in groups and individually over the next few days to see if they can examine the case solely on the basis of the evidence.

During the summer of 2020, Arbery’s assassination was one of many that received widespread media attention during a period of nationwide racial protests.

Marcus Arbery Sr., Arbery’s father, said he’s hoping for a fair trial and an impartial jury because Black crime victims are frequently denied justice.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Marcus Arbery Sr. remarked, “This is 2021, and it’s time for a change.”

The 25-year-old Black man’s death generated a global outcry, fueled by graphic video of the shooting. Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, have been charged with murder and other charges in Arbery’s death on February 23, 2020, just outside of Brunswick.

Arbery was only running when the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms and pursued him in a pickup truck, according to prosecutors. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup, where he captured the now-famous smartphone footage of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun at close range.

The three guys, according to the defense attorneys, did not conduct any crimes.