Because of the ‘extremely high’ number of Covid cases in the UK, the US has issued a travel warning.

On Monday, the United States placed the UK on the highest degree of travel warning — “Level 4: Very High,” indicating that even fully-vaccinated travelers could be at risk.

The CDC released the update on the same day that Boris Johnson repealed mask-wearing and social distance restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen.

Americans were warned to “avoid travel to the United Kingdom,” but if travel was necessary, they should make sure they are fully vaccinated.

Because of the current circumstances in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of contracting and transmitting Covid-19 variations, according to the advice.

On Level 4, the United Kingdom joins countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

India, Iran, and Italy are among the countries that have been severely afflicted by the coronavirus but are rated one level below the United States.

The decision, according to shadow foreign minister Lisa Nandy, is a “direct result of the Tories’ inability to get a grip on this virus.”

“Instead of the promised ‘freedom day,’ the Conservatives’ bungled handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has left us with some of the highest new case rates anywhere in the world, forcing other nations to limit travel to the UK,” the Labour MP stated.

“Despite an alarming increase in infections and hospitalizations, the government continues to remove all restrictions.”