Because of the Covid epidemic, one out of every seven cancer surgeries was postponed.

According to new research, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a large number of cancer patients around the world to miss out on crucial surgery.

According to experts from the University of Birmingham, one in every seven cancer patients had potentially life-saving procedures postponed due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Experts said the data revealed that cancer surgery systems were “fragile” in the face of lockdowns, and they asked for preparations to be put in place so that urgent surgeries could proceed safely even if there was another public health emergency.

Researchers looked examined data from 466 institutions in 61 countries about surgery for 15 prevalent tumors.

Data on over 20,000 patients was analyzed, with over 6,000 patients from the United Kingdom included.

During lockdowns, the research team compared operation cancellations and delays to instances when there were only “minimal limitations.”

During full lockdowns, 15% of patients did not undergo their planned procedure due to a Covid-related reason, according to the data, which were published in the journal Lancet Oncology.

This compares to 0.6 percent during “light restrictions” periods.

The scientists found that patients who were on full lockdown for more than six weeks before surgery were considerably less likely to undergo their planned cancer surgery.

They also found that frail patients, those with advanced cancer, and those waiting for surgery in lower-middle-income countries were all less likely to receive their cancer operation on time.

“Cancer surgical systems around the world were vulnerable to lockdowns, with one in seven patients in places with full lockdowns not having planned surgery and enduring lengthier preoperative delays,” the authors said. The robustness of elective surgical systems must be strengthened throughout current and future periods of societal restriction.”

“Our research exposes the collateral impact of lockdowns on patients awaiting cancer surgery during the pandemic,” said co-lead author Mr James Glasbey of the University of Birmingham. While lockdowns are vital for saving lives and preventing the spread of the virus, every country’s approach for guaranteeing continued health throughout the entire community should include ensuring capacity for safe elective cancer surgery.

“To avoid further suffering during future lockdowns, we must make the systems around elective surgery more resilient — preserving elective surgery beds and operating theatre space, as well as adequately resourcing surge capacity for moments of high demand on the hospital, whether that is.”

