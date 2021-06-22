Because of the bank holiday, Covid-19 fatalities are still low.

New findings reveal that weekly registrations of Covid-19-related deaths in England and Wales have decreased marginally – however the numbers are likely to have been impacted by the late May bank holiday.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate in 84 deaths in the week ending June 11. (ONS).

This is down from 98 the week before, a 14 percent decrease.

The ONS cautioned that differences between these two weeks should be taken with caution.

Many register offices will have been closed on May 31 due to the bank holiday.

This will have had an impact on the total number of deaths reported for the week, making the overall trend for the previous few weeks unknown.

However, the evidence suggests that Covid-19 deaths are still at a relatively low level.

The latest death toll of 84 is only the third time the weekly total has fallen below 100 since last September, and it is one of the lowest since the pandemic began.

Only 14 care home patient deaths utilizing Covid-19 were reported in England and Wales in the week ending June 11, compared to 13 the week before.

Covid-19 has now been reported on the death certificates of 42,525 care home patients in England and Wales.

Around one in 125 (0.8 percent) of all fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending June 11 cited Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is down somewhat from the previous week’s figure of 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the ONS reported that there have been 153,630 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate.

On January 19, the highest number of deaths in a single day was 1,481.

On April 8, 2020, the daily death toll reached at 1,461 during the initial wave of the virus.