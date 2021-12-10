Because of the actions of a former NBA player, the Auburn men’s basketball team has been placed on probation.

After an NCAA panel concluded that former associate head coach and ex-NBA player Chuck Person violated ethical conduct standards, the Auburn University men’s basketball team was placed on four years of probation. For failing to supervise Person and sufficiently promote rule compliance, head coach Bruce Pearl will be punished for the next two games.

According to the NCAA panel, Person, a former Auburn player, got $91,500 in bribes from a financial consultant to lead prospective players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy to the school. Person also gave the players or their families more than $10,000.

In its conclusion, the panel stated, “The associate head coach betrayed the trust of his student-athletes and their families.” “Rather of protecting them, he invited opportunists into the Auburn men’s basketball program and presented them to the student-athletes and their families through his influence.” Person was sacked by Auburn in September 2017 after being arrested by FBI agents investigating collegiate basketball corruption. In July of this year, a federal judge ordered him to conduct 200 hours of community service instead of serving time in prison.

Person was handed a ten-year show-cause penalty, which means that any NCAA member institution that hires him while the punishment is in force will have to prohibit him from participating in athletics-related activities and establish why the restrictions should not apply.

Another former assistant coach, Harris Adler, was also handed a one-year suspension for allegedly paying for the tuition of a walk-on player. The penalty was imposed because he refused to cooperate with an interview request, but the panel was unable to verify that he paid for the player’s tuition.

Pearl, according to the report provided by the infractions committee panel, “He broke head coach accountability standards by failing to appropriately oversee the associate head coach and failing to establish a compliance-oriented environment.

“Furthermore, the head coach failed to ask reasonable and essential questions when he became aware of potentially problematic situations involving the associate head coach. Because of these flaws, infractions went unnoticed.” Pearl has had run-ins with the NCAA in the past. Pearl was sacked by Tennessee in 2011 after the NCAA charged him with unethical behavior, and then more violations arose.

