Because of Pizza Hut’s’sexual’ sauce bottle, a man is concerned for his children’s safety.

Adrian Shann visited the restaurant for the first time this week and was disturbed by the ketchup bottle, which he says has’sexual’ overtones.

The Hull-based 31-year-old expressed special concern over the labeling because Pizza Hut caters to children.

‘Shake, Squeeze, Squirt,’ says the label on the tomato sauce bottle.

“It’s not innocent in my opinion,” Adrian Shann told Hull Live.

“The barbecue sauce said ‘Squeeze,’ but the ketchup said that, so I didn’t use it.”

“It truly sounds like a swinging app.” I’m not sure how someone came up with that line; it’s terrible.” “I’m concerned because of the chain’s child-targeted marketing,” he continued. Adrian described his dining experience by saying that a family that was there at the same time as him observed the labeling as well.

“The grownups laughed, and then the kids asked their parents to tell them about it,” he said.

“I’d be concerned if my niece were with me.” It’s not at all suitable.” “They need to make it kid friendly,” Adrian said, insisting that the branding “is not innocent.” I’m hoping they’ll make a change.” Pizza Hut has been contacted for comment.