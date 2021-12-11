Because of its name, properties on Liverpool Street are more valuable.

According to study by Heating Force, a Merseyside street’s average property value is substantially higher than its neighbors’.

Because of its name, property values on Christmas Street in Kirkdale may be greater than those in the surrounding region, according to studies.

According to data from a heating firm, living on a street with a Christmas-themed name can raise the value of your home.

As CCTV footage becomes available, people are being reminded to lock their doors and windows.

There are over 170 Christmas-themed street names in the UK, and researchers from Heating Force used Zoopla to determine which festive street names could boost property value.

They discovered that if you live on a street with a festive name, your home’s value could skyrocket compared to both the local and national average.

Living on a street with a Christmas-themed name can enhance the value of a home by nearly £270,000 in some situations.

However, they discovered that some names can have the reverse impact, lowering the value of your home.

It turns out that if you live on a street named ‘Toy,’ your home’s value might rise by £272,249.

The average national house price for a residence on a street that included the word ‘Toy’ was £660,798.

On Zoopla, the national average price is now projected to be £333,635.

‘Tinsel’ street names came in second, with residences worth an average of £90,645 more than the UK average.

According to the analysis, a street having the word ‘Christmas’ in it may see a £41,074 rise in average house value.

Christmas Street in Kirkdale is one of ten streets in the UK with the word “Christmas” in the name, according to the data.

The Washington Newsday investigated the property worth on Christmas Street in comparison to Olivia Street, which is nearby.

According to Zoopla, the average house price on Christmas Street was £116,676, while Olivia Street property values were estimated at £70,262.

According to the statistics provided, Christmas Street’s house prices are likewise higher than the area average, which is currently £104,516.

However, Christmas-themed names do not necessarily raise property value; in fact, they might occasionally have the reverse impact.

“Summary concludes.” Homes on a street with ‘Elf’ as part of the street name are valuable.