Because of inflation, your Thanksgiving dinner will be this much more expensive.

Because of the COVID outbreak, inflation, and supply-chain difficulties, Americans will be eating a more expensive Thanksgiving dinner this year.

“Nothing on the Thanksgiving table will be immune to price increases,” said Curt Covington, senior director of institution lending at AgAmerica Lending.

He told The Washington Newsday, “The only way to control the cost of your supper is to have a smaller meal and a smaller group.”

The 36th annual poll of the meal’s prices, issued on Thursday by the American Farm Bureau Federation, indicated that shoppers may be in for some sticker shock when purchasing ingredients for November 25.

The Farm Bureau calculated that a feast for ten people will cost $53.31 on average, up $6.41 or 14% from last year, based on pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The cost increases are due to changes in the US economy and supply chains over the last 20 months, inflationary pressure, and the difficulty of forecasting demand during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Volunteer shoppers from the Farm Bureau searched in person and online for a list of Thanksgiving meal staples for ten people, including plenty for leftovers. They did not rely on promotional coupons in their search for the greatest pricing.

Stuffing, sweet potatoes, buns with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk were all on the shopping list, in addition to the traditional dinner table centerpiece of turkey.

The most expensive item is a turkey, which now costs roughly $23.99 for a 16-pound bird, or $1.50 per pound. This is a 24 percent increase over the previous year.

“The supply chain has been disrupted.” It’s difficult to find workers and transportation to carry turkeys from the farm to the packaging plants. “There’s a shortage of trucks and truck drivers as well,” Covington added.

“I believe the turkey industry has enough turkeys to sell.” The size and style of turkey are the ones that will be in low supply.

Smaller turkeys may be scarce, but “if someone wants to go out and locate themself a 20-pound turkey, I believe they will be able to do so,” he said.

