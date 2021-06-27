Because of his skin color, GMB Andi Peters was followed in stores.

After West Indies cricketer Michael Holding spoke about his experiences, Andi came out about prejudice.

On GMB, Michael stated that some people believe they are superior to other races because of their skin color, while others believe they are inferior because of their skin color.

Michael was adamant about the situation, describing it as “a load of b******s.”

Susanna Reid noted that while Ben Shephard apologized for Michael’s words, “sometimes the language is justified.”

And, before moving on to the typical competition part, Andi picked up on Michael’s remarks.

He stated, ” “What he mentioned about being followed in stores and supermarkets because of your skin color is true – it occurs to me frequently enough that I know “okay, someone thinks I’m going to nick the Wispa bar, but I’m not, I’m just going to grab it and pay for it like everyone else.”

“So it’s incredible, and hearing someone speak so frankly about it on television was just so nice.

“It meant a lot to me, and I’m sure a lot of others watching thought to themselves, ‘You know what, thank you Michael,’ because he tells the truth.”

Andi claims that he is frequently followed in stores and that it is only when people realize he is renowned that they believe he is not a threat.

He stated, ” “I’m fortunate in that someone ultimately recognizes me and says, “Oh, it’s you.” But wait, what does it mean?

“So you judge me based on my skin color until you realize, “Oh, it’s that bloke from TV, he won’t steal.”

“However, you know what we’re talking about, and I don’t think we should be embarrassed to discuss it.”