Because of his low IQ, a paedophile on Snapchat gets away with it.

After a court heard that he has an IQ of 60, a paedophile caught with child rape photos was spared from prison.

Kris Hatton was previously cautioned by the police in January 2014 for four allegations of possessing obscene photographs of children.

When authorities raided his home in June of last year, they discovered 765 nasty files on his computer, including a photo of an infant being abused.

Between March 18 and June 4, the 29-year-old amassed 765 child sex abuse photographs, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“There was information obtained by the police about the user of a Snapchat account,” prosecutor Christopher Hopkins said.

“This identified an IP address at the defendant’s then home address, Gainford Road, Huyton.” Hatton’s Apple iPhone and Lenovo laptop, both of which held illicit files, were seized by police.

Officers identified 143 Category A photos, which depict child rape in the most heinous form, as well as 180 Category B and 442 Category C files.

They also discovered one extreme pornographic file and four children’s photos that were illegal (cartoons).

The images were saved in folders labeled “Kris videos” and “Kris downloads,” and were all still photos.

“There is a suggestion there was software on the laptop, I believe,” Mr Hopkins said, “which would enable large amounts of material to be downloaded.” He added, “Of course, some of the children involved in the images are very young.” Mr Hopkins said one Category B file involved a baby aged three to six months.

A child between the ages of eight and ten was depicted in one Category A image.

According to Mr Hopkins, sentencing guidelines suggest a minimum of 12 months in prison, with a range of 36 weeks to three years.

Hatton, who currently resides in Toxteth’s Princes Avenue, admitted to three counts of downloading and one count of possessing indecent photos of children, one offence of possessing extreme porn, and one count of possessing forbidden images of minors.

A pre-sentence report and mental exam on Hatton were “very revealing,” according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC.

“It’s true to state that both reports are exhaustive and detailed,” Rebecca Smith, defending, said.

“It’s apparent what both authors of those reports state, as well as the support worker Mr Hatton has in court, that it’s clearly a case,” the summary concludes.