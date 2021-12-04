Because of his health, Jeffrey Clark’s deposition before the committee on January 6 has been postponed.

“Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has told the Select Committee of a medical problem that prevents him from attending tomorrow’s hearing, and he has provided adequate proof to support his claim,” Mulvey said in a statement Friday evening.

The deposition has been rescheduled for Dec. 16, according to Mulvey.

The Associated Press stated that Clark, who backed former President Donald Trump’s claim of voting fraud in the 2020 election, refused to answer questions during his initial deposition in November. When he refused to answer, he and his lawyer walked away. The committee then scheduled the second interview for the following day, Saturday.

The panel had earlier voted on Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Clark, but decided to wait until a full House vote and give him another chance.

Clark’s lawyer informed the committee before the contempt vote that his client sought to exercise his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. This came after Clark refused to answer questions about Trump’s executive privilege claim and other rights that his lawyer argued he should have.

Clark had “no specific justification” for taking his Fifth Amendment, according to the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who sees it as a “last-ditch attempt to postpone the Select Committee’s procedures.” Thompson, on the other hand, stated that the panel was willing to listen to him.

Clark should plead the Fifth Amendment question by question, according to the committee’s request on Jan. 6.

According to a Senate Judiciary Committee report released earlier this year, the former Justice Department official met with Trump ahead of the violent insurgency and unsuccessfully pushed his then-supervisors to publicly announce that the department was investigating election fraud and direct certain state legislatures to appoint new electors.

According to the story, Trump's pressure on the Justice Department culminated in a tense White House meeting during which the president discussed appointing Clark to Attorney General. After several advisers threatened to resign, Trump did not do so, but he continued to make bogus charges of fraud that were repeated by the.