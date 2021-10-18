Because of his ear mark, an Appalachian hiker was mistaken for Brian Laundrie by US Marshals.

Severin Beckwith told the New Yorker magazine about a recent journey he and his partner Anna Brettmann had, and how they were ambushed by members of the US Marshals Service while hiking the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

Beckwith told the magazine that he was startled by U.S. Marshals crashing through his door when he was in his Lodge at Fontana Village Resort.

He told the New Yorker, “The next thing I see is a lot of guys with riot shields with ‘US Marshals’ inscribed on them.” “Handguns aimed directly at my face.” Beckwith, who has a bald head and a beard, resembles Laundrie, according to the New Yorker. Laundrie, who has remained the only person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, has been on the run for almost a month, eluding police authorities. Petito was killed by hand strangulation, according to the Teton County Coroner.

Beckwith told the New Yorker that when agents from the US Marshals Service touched the side of his head, they saw “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear precisely like [Brian’s].” Beckwith also told the magazine that he and Brettmann booked their room using a New York ID, “which, I assume, was good enough motivation to come in,” as Petito is from the city.

When Beckwith sought to use the phone at the Fontana Lake marina, an employee became apprehensive, according to the magazine. The employee also took Beckwith’s picture as he was waiting for a shuttle, according to the New Yorker, and gave it to authorities, who showed it to Beckwith when they invaded his room.

He told the magazine, “They had a little side-by-side.” “It was Brian and then me phoning for the shuttle,” says the narrator. Beckwith and Brettmann contacted Maria Guzman, the proprietor of a hostel about a week’s hike down the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee, about the incident after it happened.

Guzman told the New Yorker, “He definitely look like Laundrie.” “But so do tens of thousands of others.” This is a condensed version of the information.