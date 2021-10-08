Because of FFP, a Newcastle United takeover will not mirror Man City’s problems for Liverpool.

Is Manchester City’s climb to the top of the Premier League and Champions League possible if City Football Group owned the club after UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules were implemented?

With all of the infrastructure investment made in recent years, there is a case to be made that the club has been able to develop a business that can be sustained without the need for open wallet surgery every transfer season. The City Football Group’s portfolio of clubs has grown to double digits, and their investments are seen in both bricks and mortar as well as on the pitch.

When FFP arrived at the start of the 2011/12 season, however, the Man City club was already well on its way to winning the Premier League. It was a season in which, with to Sergio Aguero’s heroics, they won their first Premier League title in spectacular fashion under previous manager Roberto Mancini.

That triumph came after the team finished third in the 2010/11 season, qualifying for the Europa League and putting them on the road to generating the kind of money that would allow them to stay under FFP’s spending limits. The club was, of course, accused by UEFA of breaking those rules through exaggerated commercial deals a few years later, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned UEFA’s two-year European suspension due to a lack of evidence. The Premier League’s probe is still ongoing.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool could be embarking on a perilous new partnership.

‘Calm down,’ says Ally McCoist, who believes Liverpool has had a greater forward than Salah in the past.

After scoring seven goals in one half, Dusan Vlahovic enthralled Liverpool fans.

Man City, on the other hand, dealt with what happened outside of their UEFA squabble and went on to become a regular presence at the top of the league. For the past decade, they haven’t missed a single Champions League campaign. Because of their consistency, they have been able to generate income in excess of £500 million from the tournament, allowing them to continue spending and attracting some of the finest players in the world.

Liverpool is on the upswing. “The summary has come to an end.”