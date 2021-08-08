Because of Covid, a woman’s weekend trip to a South Pacific island ends up lasting 18 months.

Thanks to Covid, a Liverpool woman has found herself stranded in a South Pacific paradise.

After graduating, Crosby native Zoe Stephens relocated to the Far East. She made a weekend excursion from Fiji to Tonga in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged over the world, and she is still imprisoned there nearly 18 months later.

Tonga is a country in the South Pacific made up of 169 islands, many of which are deserted and covered in tropical rainforest, with white beaches and coral reefs.

After a “heartbreaking” conversation with an elderly couple on a plane, a man was driven to tears.

She hopes to return to her hometown someday, but she hasn’t squandered her time on the other side of the globe.

“It’s turned out to be a very lengthy weekend,” Zoe, 27, remarked.

“I’ve decided to stay here owing to a combination of being genuinely stuck here with no flights and being stuck due to the UK going in and out of lockdowns.

“Getting a flight back is a challenge. You have to handle all of the transfer airport restrictions and wait until they all line up once a week.”

“I left Liverpool to go to university in Newcastle, then moved to China after graduation,” she continued.

“Tonga is one of the few nations left without Covid-19, and a lot has transpired in the last year and a half.

“All of my goods were washed away by a typhoon, I lost my job, and I completed my Master’s degree entirely online. But it is the establishment of the Tonga Marathon, the first marathon in a South Pacific island nation, that stands out.

“It was created to raise money for the Tonga Animal Welfare Society, as well as to raise awareness and get people interested in exercise and wellness. Tonga is one of the world’s most obese countries, with a high percentage of type-2 diabetes, and the country lacks a single completely qualified veterinarian. As a result, it seemed natural to connect the two causes.”

Zoe has put up a GoFundMe page to support the causes.