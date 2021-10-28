Because of climate change, Ocasio-Cortez would vote against a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Democratic leaders expect to vote on the public works bill by the end of the week, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated she would vote no on the bipartisan infrastructure package due to cuts in the social spending bill.

Progressive Democrats want to vote against the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in April, unless a clear deal is made in the wider social safety net package on important issues such as affordable housing and Medicare expansion. New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated that she will not support for the bipartisan package if the other whittled-down legislation fails to address climate change.

If the infrastructure measure comes up for a vote tomorrow, AOC says she would vote no. “I don’t see how I can vote to boost US climate emissions in an ethical manner.” Also, in larger bills, a “framework” is insufficient; comprehensive bill content is required.

"For the past six months, we've had frameworks. And we've seen how those frameworks have evolved, been reintroduced, and so on. Text is required. We require text, as you are aware," she told CNN's Manu Raju outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. "I guess we can discuss for a short while; the process is flexible, but we need confirmed text." "So if this comes to the floor tomorrow, infrastructure bill—you're a no?" Raju reiterated the congresswoman's position. "I don't see how I can vote to boost US climate emissions ethically," she said.

Senator Joe Machin’s resistance to the bill’s cost prompted Ocasio-Cortez to fight back when the reconciliation package was revised without a major climate element. The West Virginia Democrat also stated that he opposes a proposal to rapidly replace coal and gas power plants with renewable energy sources.

We cannot pass legislation that exacerbates the climate situation.

Exxon’s “bipartisan” infrastructure plan increases emissions, but combining it with clean energy in Build Back Better mitigates BIF’s negative effects and allows us to address the climate catastrophe.

On October 15, the representative tweeted, "We cannot move legislation that exacerbates the climate problem."

