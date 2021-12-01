Because of an alleged China connection to the test provider, the LA Sheriff refuses the county’s COVID testing.

The letter written by LA County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva on Monday, indicating that his agency will no longer use the county’s coronavirus testing supplier because of its claimed ties to the Chinese government, was not intended for public distribution.

This, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday about the letter addressed to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors with the headline: Compromised Fulgent Registration/Testing System.

Villaneuva stated in the letter that his department would not be registering or testing with Fulgent Genetics Corporation for COVID-19 because the DNA data obtained by the technology company “is not guaranteed to be safe and secure from foreign governments” and “will likely be shared with the Republic of China,” he claimed.

Fulgent Genetics, based in Temple City, California, is a creator of a proprietary technological platform as well as a provider of genetic testing.

The FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction coordinator visited Villanueva on November 24 to alert county authorities on “extremely disturbing information” they had gotten regarding COVID-19 testing of employees, according to Villanueva.

On November 26, he and LA County Attorney Rodrigo A. Castro-Silva, as well as CEO Fesia Davenport, attended a briefing at the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. The meeting’s goal was to educate county officials about the “severe hazards” involved with utilizing Fulgent. The offer was also issued to the Board of Supervisors and the Director of the Department of Health, according to Villaneuva.

“The letter was not intended for public dissemination at this time,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department told The Washington Newsday via email in response to a request for comment. “It would be premature for the Sheriff’s Department to comment further until the Board of Supervisors has had an opportunity to respond.”

Sheila Kuehl, Holly Mitchell, Janice Hahn, and Kathryn Barger of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors were contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday. All of LA County supervisors were present at their weekly Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, according to a representative for Kuehl.

The FBI's Los Angeles press office was also contacted by the Washington Newsday. Laura Eimiller, the agency's communications coordinator, said there has been no response to the sheriff's letter and such briefings to police enforcement are frequent.