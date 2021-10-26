Because of a ‘unknown number,’ the lost hiker repeatedly ignored calls from rescuers.

Officials say a hiker who became lost on a mountain route in Colorado last week disregarded repeated phone calls from rescuers because they didn’t recognize the caller’s number.

The unidentified Mount Elbert hiker went missing approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR). According to officials, they began their climb from the mountain’s South Trailhead at 9 a.m. that day and did not return that evening.

The LCSAR attempted to contact the missing hiker via cellphone many times but was unsuccessful.

Five rescuers were then dispatched that night to search high-risk regions on Mount Elbert, the highest peak in the Rocky Mountains and Colorado’s highest point.

After the initial search failed to locate the missing hiker, a new search was launched the next morning with a team of three LCSAR members in a different region.

The search and rescue organization said in a statement that all LCSAR workers were taken out of the area by 10 a.m. Oct. 19 when the hiker returned to their car.

After becoming lost, the hiker reported they spent the night looking for the trail. They bounced around on numerous routes in an attempt to find the correct trailhead, which led them back to their car almost 24 hours after they began their journey.

The hiker’s condition was not disclosed by the LCSAR.

Officials later determined that the hiker, unaware that rescuers were searching for them, had repeatedly disregarded phone calls from the LCSAR because they didn’t recognize the number.

“Please answer the phone if you’re overdue according to your itinerary and you start getting frequent calls from an unknown number,” the LCSAR stated in a statement.

“It may be a [search and rescue]team confirming your safety!” the organization said.

The LCSAR cautioned Mount Elbert hikers that the trail is currently obstructed by snow above the tree line and will most likely remain so until late June next year.

Hikers should not rely on following climb paths to descend the mountain because the wind would most likely conceal them.