Because Israel avoids snap elections, Netanyahu will not be able to reclaim his leadership position.

According to the Associated Press, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be able to reclaim his old job for years now that Israel has enacted a national budget and averted snap elections.

While serving as the nation’s leader, Netanyahu inspired both tremendous loyalty and large rallies. He will now serve as the opposition leader while also facing corruption charges. He is charged with fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, all of which he denies.

He added in a statement released ahead of Wednesday’s budget vote, “We will keep fighting this dreadful government. We’re not going to leave any stone unturned. We’ll seek for whatever method we can to bring it down and put Israel back on track.” If a budget had not been passed by November 14, the government would have been dissolved and quick elections held, giving Netanyahu a chance to reclaim power. According to the Associated Press, if the administration, which is made up of eight ideologically divergent parties, falls apart, he might return to power. Otherwise, his next chance will come in 2023, when the government’s leadership will be rotated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Anshel Pfeffer, a columnist for the left-leaning Haaretz daily and a Netanyahu biographer, said, “It affects the time frame for him.” “It doesn’t imply that he’ll give up. He has no intention of giving up. He is unable to give up.” Former Netanyahu aide Aviv Bushinsky believes Netanyahu is better served biding his time as the opposition leader, giving him a public platform from which to combat the legal allegations and rally support from people.

“He’s not in a hurry right now. He stands to gain nothing by doing so “he stated

Netanyahu, who has been a key role in Israeli politics for the past quarter-century, has seen his popularity plummet this year.

After a former time as Prime Minister in the 1990s, he began a 12-year tenure in 2009, becoming Israel’s longest-serving leader and helping to change the country. He was a constant presence on the international stage, advocating against Iran’s nuclear program and the international agreement supposed to rein it in. He accelerated settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, shied away from peace talks with Palestinians, and presided over three wars against Gaza’s Hamas militant group.

He made a concerted effort to persuade Israelis that he was a world-class statesman. This is a condensed version of the information.