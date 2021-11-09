Because he’s no longer ‘the same man,’ a paedophile walks free.

In the 1990s, when John Brady was 18, he sexually abused a vulnerable six-year-old child.

As a result of the psychological trauma, the young victim has struggled with depression.

His abuser, on the other hand, was engaged in a car accident and had a “life-altering” brain impairment. He is now in “adult foster care.”

“The individual in front of me is not the man who did this offence,” Judge David Swinnerton stated.

Brady, 45, of Bentley Road, Toxteth, but now of Southport, pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault on a child and two counts of indecent assault on a male person over a three-year period.

After a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, he was found guilty of one count of indecency with a child but acquitted of all other charges.

Brady was young at the time of the abuse, but his victim was “far younger and so vulnerable,” according to Judge Swinnerton.

According to the judge, the youngster entered a room “to discover you standing there, with the door open, masturbating.”

“You asked him ‘whether he would like a go,’ I quote, and you persuaded him to masturbate you,” he claimed.

“As a tiny child, he had no concept what he was doing, what this was,” Judge Swinnerton continued, “and you promised him he’d know when he got older.”

“Of course, he grew older, and what you did caused him a lot of distress and psychiatric problems.”

Prosecutor Arthur Gibson said the now-adult male, who was sitting in the public gallery, did not want his victim personal statement read out.

“It describes his troubles as he’s grown up, this having happened to him, and issues and problems he’s had with depression and the manner he’s dealt with it, and how he’s battled to trust people,” Judge Swinnerton said.

At the time of the offense, the maximum term for indecency with a minor was two years in prison.

Under British law, you cannot be sentenced to a longer term than you could have been given at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”