Because ‘He Wouldn’t Shut Up,’ a woman was arrested for poisoning her partner’s lemonade.

In an attempt to “shut him up,” a lady was jailed for spiking her partner’s lemonade. The Jacksonville, Florida resident boldly told police officers that she poisoned him just enough to keep him quiet, then dialed 911 to make sure he didn’t die.

On Dec. 7, Alvis Parrish, 54, was sitting on her front porch when first responders came. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest record, Parrish exclaimed at officers, “Yeah, I did it… because he wouldn’t shut the [expletive]up.” According to Action News Jax, she had been with her lover for nearly nine years before spiking his drink with an antipsychotic medicine.

She told officers, “I gave him just enough to shut him up and phoned y’all so he wouldn’t die.”

“Do anything you want,” Parrish pleaded as the officers shackled her. “If you don’t take me, I’ll murder him.”

According to police reports, Parrish put Seroquel, an antipsychotic medicine, in the man’s lemonade. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Seroquel is a medicine that is typically recommended to treat schizophrenia.

According to the arrest report, officers noticed Parrish’s companion was very sluggish when they located him. The victim reportedly admitted to officers that he was exceedingly weary but didn’t know why. Officers then questioned him about why Parrish would give him the antipsychotic medication, to which he responded, “I’m not sure why she would give me that.” Seroquel isn’t anything I take.” After seeing that the person did not want to be transferred to the hospital, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department departed the house. Despite the assistance of a JSO officer, the victim was having difficulty filling out domestic battery paperwork. He also mentioned that something wasn’t quite right with his lemonade.

Because first responders were still in the area, they returned to check on the victim. They then discovered him on the floor, complaining that he wasn’t feeling well. The victim was finally transferred to the hospital for treatment at that point.

Officers discovered a bottle of lemonade inside the house during their investigation. They also noted that at the bottom of the bottle, a powdery substance had accumulated. According to the arrest report, Parrish not only admitted to officers that she poisoned his drink, but she also wrote about it in a notebook.

Parrish was arrested and charged with food poisoning as a result of the event.