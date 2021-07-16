Because he thought they stole his phone, a dairy owner ties up five children and gives them electric shocks.

In India, authorities rescued five youngsters who had been held captive for several hours, tortured, and shocked by a guy who thought they had stolen his phone.

On Wednesday, the tragedy occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Avnesh Yadav, the proprietor of a dairy business, lost his $400 cellphone and assumed it was stolen by minors in his area, according to India Today.

The five children were taken from their families and locked up by the dairy owner on Wednesday. According to India Today, he chained the children, assaulted them, and shocked them with a live wire. Authorities claim that Yadav was assisted by a few others in torturing the children.

The children’s families learned that Yadav was holding them captive. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the children in a horrible state. The children were rescued by the police and sent to a nearby hospital. According to Madhyamam, one of the victims told the police that the man tormented them and refused to give them water. [According to Google Translate]

The children’s identities were kept a secret.

The dairy owner and three others were accused with torturing the children after the parents filed a complaint. According to police officer Ravinder Kumar, teams have been dispatched to apprehend the suspects.

Last week, authorities rescued a 7-year-old child who had been subjected to inhumane physical and mental torment by her father and stepmother for more than a year.

The incident occurred in Odisha, a state in eastern India, where the girl was living with her father. “The child was forcibly abducted by her father following her parents’ divorce. By not feeding the infant for months, he exposed her to cruel suffering. Md Jamil Akhtar, a social worker, informed Ommcom News at the time that she was severely malnourished and that her weight had dropped to five kilos (11 pounds). When the girl’s biological mother learnt of the alleged torture, she enlisted the help of Akhtar and the police to save her daughter.