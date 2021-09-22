Because he is afraid of needles, a ‘very inebriated’ driver refuses to take a breath test.

When officers requested him to take a breath test, he said he was afraid of needles since he was “very inebriated.”

A member of the public identified Darren Jacobs as the driver of a car involved in a crash in St Helens.

Police were summoned to the scene in Berrys Lane just after midnight on January 31 this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The 34-year-old was detained after he refused to be breathalyzed and even tried to bite his restraints.

“The description of the driver was brought to the attention of police officers who discovered the defendant, who was exceedingly drunk and refused to do a drink driving test,” prosecutor Bernice Campbell said.

“He was profane as to why he wouldn’t, he was disrespectful to the police officers throughout, he tried to bite his shackles, and police had to place him in a rear handcuff.

“He said he was at the site because he was a drug user who had purchased drugs, despite the fact that no drugs were discovered on him.”

The defense attorney, Matthew Conway, claimed his client’s intoxication was best demonstrated by the fact that “when requested to submit a sample of breath, he said he was afraid of needles.”

A breath test does not involve the use of a needle.

Jacobs admitted to failing to furnish a sample for testing.

He also acknowledged to violating a 16-month prison term for affray that was given in August of last year and was suspended for two years.

Jacobs has 40 prior convictions for 66 offenses, including a 2013 DUI charge.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 after attempting to smuggle heroin and cocaine into Styal Prison for his girlfriend.

Mr Conway said his client, who was “not in good health,” had cooperated well with the Probation Service, which decided he needed more assistance.

“The author highlighted that he has suffered from PTSD ever since the deep domestic violence between his parents, that being worsened no doubt by suffering a stabbing in 2015, which left him with considerable nerve damage,” Mr Conway said, referring to a pre-sentence report.

“When you combine it with his drug and alcohol addiction, it’s perhaps not surprising.”

