Because he can’t walk or communicate, a 2-year-old boy self-harms.

In “frustration,” a little kid born with a rare life-limiting brain disorder and unable to walk or talk has began to injure himself.

Arizona Gardner’s loving parents say their two-and-a-half-year-old boy is becoming more agitated by the week and is injuring himself and others by biting and head-banging to the point that he has blood, bruising, and lumps on his skull.

They’ve started a fund-raiser to help him acquire the specialized therapy he needs to enjoy life to the fullest.

Arizonans suffer from a variety of brain disorders, including septo-optic dysplasia, which affects only one out of every 10,000 people.

He has global developmental delay, sensory processing difficulties, and growth hormone deficit, and is unable to sit, stand, walk, talk, or feed himself.

While Arizona’s parents, Deborah, 33, and Adam, 36, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, are appreciative for the care provided by his NHS team and specialists, they recognize that it is insufficient for Arizona and that they cannot continue as is.

Arizona can already sit up and move thanks to pricey, specialized equipment given by the NHS, but Deborah and Adam believe he might accomplish even more with the correct help and support.

They want to give their boy, who they describe as having a “wonderful laugh” and a “unforgettable smile,” the best chance at life and the opportunity to do what other children do.

Adam, a college professor, and Deborah, who works from home for the charity Shelter, told Essex Live that they want to offer their kid with intense, non-traditional therapies that cost between £80 and £130 per hour.

Arizona could benefit from a Therasuit to help him practice sitting up, and hydrotherapy could help him with his sensory needs while controlling his emotions. Music therapy may also aid in the development of his communication skills.

Deborah stated, “I simply want to give him the best shot in life.” “We have to pay for Arizona to do simple things like sit up and speak.

“He requires very specialized treatment. If it turns out he can’t do it, at least we’ll know we’ve given him the greatest chance imaginable. It’s all about what we can give Arizona.” “The summary comes to an end.”