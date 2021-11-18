Because California’s cash surplus is expected to be so large, some of it may be returned to taxpayers.

According to the Associated Press, California will have such a significant budget surplus next year that money will likely be returned to taxpayers in order for the state to adhere to constitutional spending limits.

The prediction comes from California’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), which released its annual Fiscal Outlook report on Wednesday, anticipating a $31 billion surplus in the state’s 2022 budget year, which begins on July 1, 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers can cut taxes, increase spending on public schools and infrastructure, or give taxpayers rebates, the latter being the most likely option because the decision would be made during an election year.

Newsom’s budget proposal will be unveiled in January, and he stated on Wednesday that they will likely refund money to taxpayers, as they did this year when they authorized $12 billion in rebates because the state’s spending restrictions were surpassed.

California firms reported a record high $216.8 billion in taxable sales from April to June 2021. This represents a 38.8% increase over the same period last year, and a 17.4% increase over the first six months of 2019.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, it is impossible to know whether the increases are sustainable because some of them are due to inflation, with prices climbing 0.9 percent countrywide in October, with gas costs growing even faster.

California’s anticipated tax revenue surplus will almost certainly result in increased expenditure on public schools, as the state’s constitution mandates that public education get around 40% of tax revenue. According to the LAO, this may result in an increase in financing for public schools and community colleges of over $11 billion.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

"We'll define our approach this year similarly to how we framed that unprecedented surplus last year," Newsom said at a news conference at the Port of Long Beach. "I'm very pleased of last year's record tax cut, and I'm looking forward to making the decision that I believe is in the best interests of California's 40 million residents." Despite the pandemic, California's tax revenues have continued to rise. The director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Nick Maduros, stated.