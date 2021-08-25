Beavers are expected to return to the British countryside in a “prudent” manner.

Beavers will be reintroduced into the wild as part of government plans to encourage a “prudent” restoration of semi-aquatic creatures to English rivers.

As part of attempts to help their recovery, native animals will be given legal protection in England, making it illegal to intentionally capture, kill, disturb, or hurt them, or destroy their nesting grounds or resting spots.

Applications for licenses to release beavers into the wild would have to meet certain requirements, including local buy-in and assuring support for landowners and river users, according to ideas that have been put out for public comment.

Beavers are seen to be nature’s engineers, restoring wetland habitats through dam-building and tree-felling, slowing, storing, and filtering water in the landscape, attracting other creatures and reducing flooding downstream.

In the 16th century, the species was hunted to extinction in Britain, where it was prized for its fur, glands, and flesh.

They’ve already made a comeback in England, where they’ve been spotted in the wild on the River Otter in Devon, where a successful official trial reintroduction took place, as well as on other rivers as a result of illegal releases or escapes.

They’ve also been introduced into enclosures in a number of English counties to aid in flood management and to provide habitat for other wildlife.

Despite landowners’ concerns about their impact locally, conservationists advocate the restoration of beavers to restore wetland habitats, enhance other wildlife, reduce climate impacts such as increased floods, and support eco-tourism.

The Environment Department (Defra) is commencing a 12-week consultation on further reintroductions into the wild and management of current wild populations in England today, Wednesday, August 25, which will take a cautious approach, according to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“We are committed to creating possibilities for the reintroduction of historically native species, such as beavers, where the benefits to the environment, people, and the economy are clear,” Mr. Eustice stated.

“With the launch of the Government’s consultation on our national policy and management of beavers in England, today marks a critical milestone for the reintroduction of beavers in the wild.

“However, we recognize that there are repercussions for landowners, so we are proceeding with caution.”

