Beaverbrooks was robbed of £26k in diamond jewelry by a fake fiancé.

To deceive staff, a jewel thief pretended to be a businessman purchasing an engagement ring for his lover.

Mark Dewhurst informed a Beaverbrooks store worker that he had sold his business in Spain and was using the proceeds to buy his partner a gold diamond ring.

However, a court heard that this was a fabrication, and that it was all part of his “reconnaissance” operation to scout the store in St John’s Precinct and acquire the woman’s trust.

The next day, the 55-year-old returned with two diamond rings and a diamond bracelet valued a total of £26,500.

On August 30, 2019, Dewhurst, of James Close, Widnes, viewed the gold jewelry for the first time at the Liverpool city centre branch.

Prosecutor Mark Phillips told Liverpool Crown Court that the criminal then stated he had a business meeting and would return later.

He asked the same store worker on August 31 whether he might view the rings and a gold bracelet he had seen online again.

Dewhurst was first shown the bracelet alone, but he requested to see it with the rings to see how they looked together.

When the products were placed on a tray, Mr Phillips took them and bolted, “barging into one of the shop personnel and knocking her out of the way,” according to him.

The jewelry was never found, but Dewhurst was apprehended after a CCTV appeal and a police officer recognized him.

On September 24, 2019, he was detained after giving a no-comment interview.

The shop clerk who had the tray snatched said she was “shocked and unhappy,” according to Mr Phillips.

“I’m afraid I’ll be afraid of pulling the jewelry out in case the same thing happens,” she added.

Dewhurst denied theft and was scheduled to go to trial last month, but two weeks before the trial, he announced his intention to plead guilty, which he did a week later.

He had 12 prior convictions for 23 crimes, including robbery, for which he served nine years in prison in 1995.

His other offenses include handling stolen goods, drug dealing in 2007, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison, and others. “The summary has come to an end.”