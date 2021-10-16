Beautiful photos of the city’s original Central Station, which is no longer standing.

Central Station in Liverpool is the city’s busiest train station, with more passengers per year than the much larger Lime Street Station.

The current station, which replaced both the high and low level terminal stations on the same site, opened on May 2, 1977.

The original high-level terminal station, which replaced Brunswick station as the Cheshire Lines Committee’s Liverpool terminus, opened on March 2, 1874.

The three-story structure, like the contemporary Central Station, faced Ranelagh Street and had a 65-foot high arched iron and glass train shed in the back.

Manchester Central, London St. Pancras, Hull, Harwich, Stockport Tivot Dale, Southport Lord Street, and an alternative route to London Marylebone were all served by the station’s six platforms.

The trip to Manchester Central takes 45 minutes, making it faster and more direct than its competitors’ routes.

Liverpool Central’s low-level subway station opened on January 11, 1892, at the conclusion of the Mersey Railway’s line, via the Mersey Railway Tunnel from Birkenhead.

Trains ran from the low level platforms to Birkenhead Park and Rock Ferry, according to the website disused-stations.org.uk.

They were originally steam-powered, but on May 3, 1903, the line became one of the first in the United Kingdom to be electrically run, handling significant volumes of passengers equal to the other six platforms on the upper level.

A collision occurred on the approach lines to Liverpool Central on October 15, 1913. A Mersey Railway train collided with the rear of a stationary train at St James station, killing six persons.

During World War II, Liverpool Central’s services were curtailed. In 1941, during the May Blitz, when the city was bombed by German aircraft, the lines were seriously damaged, preventing trains from reaching the station.

On January 1, 1948, Great Britain’s railways were nationalized, and Liverpool Central became part of British Railways’ London Midland Region.

Liverpool Central’s main line platforms were slated for closure as Britain’s railways were restructured, although still handling enormous numbers of passengers.

The majority of its services were rerouted, and all services, save one, were rerouted in 1966. “The summary has come to an end.”