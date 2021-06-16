Beautiful photographs of Liverpool’s Anfield refurbishment reveal how Kylian Mbappe’s transfer will look.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has stated that he is’very thrilled’ with the signing of Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

PSG ‘worked really hard’ to ‘seize’ an opportunity to sign Mbappe on a free transfer, with Barcelona also keen.

At the weekend, Wijnaldum dedicated his EURO2020 goal to former teammate Virgil van Dijk, and he pledged to tell Liverpool fans why he left the club.

“He’s a really excellent player, I’m extremely delighted he’s coming,” Mbappe said of the Dutchman to Le10 Sport.

The dynamic of Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield will significantly change after its newest £60 million development, with the renowned Kop stand now dwarfed, according to a handful of computer generated images.

Liverpool’s proposed £60 million Anfield Road stand addition received official approval from Liverpool Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, bringing the total capacity of the stadium to 61,000.

Residents and environmental groups in the area had raised worry about the project’s potential impact on Stanley Park.

However, the planning committee voted 6-2 in favor of the project, allowing the Reds to move forward with construction, which is projected to take 18 months.

