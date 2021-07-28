Beautiful photographs of Liverpool as you’ve never seen it before.

This weekend, a spectacular display of historical images of Liverpool as you’ve never seen it before will come to a close.

The Merseyside in Focus show, which is on display at the Rockpoint pop-up gallery on Victoria Road in New Brighton, is the Dusty Teapot’s third.

The first show focused on historical images of New Brighton in October of last year, and the second focused on photographs of Wallasey in June of this year.

The third show currently focuses on Liverpool, with photos spanning the period from the 1790s to the 2000s.

“We have a couple of paintings and etchings, the earliest is from 1795 to the 1830s,” digital heritage specialist Richard Jackson told The Washington Newsday.

“We have images dating back to roughly 1880, and the most recent one is from 2013.” The city of Liverpool as it is now and as it was in the past.

“We have photos of the churches, St George’s Hall, and Lime Street,” says the narrator. The Strand and the Pier Head are both nearby. There are some truly stunning images that capture a great deal of detail.”

Visitors to the exhibition, according to Richard, all comment on the incredible quality of the photos.

“Everything has been digitized from an original negative or an archive print, so they aren’t copies of copies,” he explained.

“The quality of these photographs is unsurpassed; you won’t find anything better.

“Everyone constantly says how crisp the photos are and how much detail there is in them, which is always nice to hear.”

All of the photographs on the walls are for sale, and there is also a book available that has all of the images as well as 50 more that aren’t.

People interested in seeing the photos can do so every day this week, with the show closing on Saturday, July 31.