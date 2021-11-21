‘Beautiful’ is the word used to describe a rescue dog’s transformation.

Following her owner’s emotional before and after images, Internet fans have been praising the remarkable metamorphosis of a rescue dog.

After seeing photographs of their pets in poor conditions, looking physically hungry, a local rescue organization took Tilly away from her prior owners.

Tilly’s new owner, Reddit user “h-h-c,” provided photos of her when she was initially rescued and today, when she appears to be an entirely different dog. She was malnourished before, with obvious ribs protruding from her skin. She now appears to be healthy and at ease in her own bed.

The photographs have received over 17,000 votes on Reddit in less than a day, with users rushing to virtually cheer the change.

“She’ll be well-fed, and she’ll be taking it easy from now on,” the owner affirmed.

“I got her through Dawgs Fight Back and adopted her.” They worked hard to get her out of that circumstances, get her treatment, and assist her in her recovery. They handle a lot of difficult cases. In a comment, the owner commented, “I’m just the lucky one who gets a great dog.”

"After seeing images of her and another dog in a similar state, the rescue convinced her owners to abandon her and another dog in a similar state." Unfortunately, they refused to give up a third dog, as far as I knew." The owner went on to say that she's been doing great since she was adopted, and that she's even outperformed expectations. "We expected her to have a lot of food difficulties (aggression, tracking from our other dog, etc.) as a normal reaction to her trauma, but that hasn't happened." They wrote, "She doesn't even growl if our other dog snatches her bone."

“She definitely patrols every area for food and wants to get into the trash (possibly how she survived being chained outside for the first year of her life), but she settles in once everything is checked and double-checked.”

Tilly’s remarkable turnaround attracted the attention of many after it was published on Subreddit “pics,” breaking and melting hearts in one fell swoop.

“People have a good heart. “It’s actually rather lovely,” one user said.

