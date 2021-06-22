‘Beautiful’ is something that all Primark customers agree on. pyjamas for £10

After seeing a ‘wonderful’ PJ set online, Primark consumers are all thinking the same thing.

The high-street favourite has attracted a legion of devoted followers eager to get their hands on its low-cost apparel, lingerie, beauty goods, homeware, and other items.

Primark does not have an online store where customers can purchase products, therefore it uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

A flatlay shot of two pairs of white pyjamas, consisting of a tiny white nightdress (£10) and a cami and shorts combo (£12), was posted to the retailer’s main Instagram page.

“Staying in these PJs all day tbh Nightdress £10/€12/$14, Cami £6/€7/$9, Shorts £6/€7/$9,” Primark captioned the photo.

Instagram

The sets were a big hit with the brand’s 8.8 million followers, with over 25,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It looks like day wear to me,” MJ said.

“But it seems like a genuine dress you could wear out,” one shopper added.

“Would legit wear those out, don’t care,” Sam remarked.

“Oh my, these are stunning,” Alexandra said.

“Cute,” Shazy said.

“I love these – they’re too wonderful to wear as pjs,” Hannah stated.

“It’s so cute!” Eva exclaimed. Pjs can be stylish and comfortable, and I’d even wear them to work.”

“I was just in my local store and the cotton wide leg pj assortment is too good for wearing indoors…,” said another consumer. I’m going to buy everything and wear everything OUT, not IN!”