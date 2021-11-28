Beautiful flat in the heart of Liverpool’s culinary and nightlife district.

Because so many people desire to reside in the city center, you might be in luck.

On the outskirts of Liverpool’s culinary and entertainment scene, one flat has become available.

The studio on Castle Street is advertised on RightMove for £130,000, and the estate agency describes it as a “beautifully modern studio apartment” that is “perfect” for a first-time buyer.

There is an open concept living space and kitchen, as well as integrated appliances and a fully equipped bathroom.

RightMove images depict a light and airy studio apartment with sleek white and black appliances.

The property is in the heart of the city’s hustle and bustle, with excellent eateries just a short walk away.

For the potential buyer’s shopping needs, Liverpool One and Church Street are just a short walk away.

“This would be fantastic for a first-time buyer or a great investment for a landlord looking to add to their portfolio,” according to the RightMove description.

This apartment, located on Castle Street, is in a fantastic location within the business district to enjoy the City Centre’s local amenities, which include numerous bars and restaurants, the Liverpool One shopping centre, the historic waterfront, and the city’s transportation links via road, rail, and ferry.

“The space consists of an open-plan living and kitchen area with integrated equipment, as well as a fitted bathroom.”

