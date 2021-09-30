Bear Rolling Trash Can Away From Home Is Captured on Video.

When a bear’s attempt to search through trash in Colorado Springs didn’t go as planned, the animal eventually moved the trash bin away.

A bear can be seen sniffing and circling a trash container that is chained shut in video footage posted to Isaac Brisk’s Facebook page. After failing to open the bin, the bear decides to push it down the driveway.

On his caption, he said, “Found my can in the driveway across the street.” “It’s still clamped shut!!!” says the narrator.

Bears have been discovered digging into people’ waste bins if the containers are not secure, according to a news report by KKTV, a CBS affiliate station in Colorado.

The Colorado Springs City Council voted to enact an ordinance requiring residents who live west of one of the major highways and do not have a garage or secure place to leave their trash to buy a bear-resistant trash can, according to a previous piece from the news organization.

According to the report, “if people have a garage, the ordinance requires them to set their trash out at 5 a.m. on the day of their pickup and bring it back inside by 7 p.m. that day,” according to the report.

Don Knight, a city board representative, told KKTV that the idea was to reduce the amount of time trash cans with meals that may attract bears to the city were out.

He stated, “We want the bears to continue in the outdoors, eating their own natural food.”

This is the time of year when bears aim to take 20,000 calories per day to prepare for hibernation, according to Bill Vogrin of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Residents and visitors, he warned, must lock their waste to prevent bears from rooting through it or breaking into their cars or homes at any time of year, but especially at this time of year.

“Bears are clever; they figured out how to get into garages, automobiles, and houses,” he explained. “They’re on a feeding frenzy until they go into their winter dens.”

Colorado is home to just black bears, according to Vogrin. Many of the black bears in Colorado are blonde, cinnamon, or brown, according to material on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. Many of them avoid humans and react to potential threats in this way. This is a condensed version of the information.