Bear leapt from the van and proceeded to go shopping in Wirral.

Following his audacious blunder, a bear jumped off a van in a bid for freedom and went shopping in Wirral.

When Bruno the bear got away in September 1961, he was on his way from the old New Brighton zoo, which was located beneath the former tower, to TV studios in Manchester.

Walter Marsden was the van’s driver at the time, and now that he’s 90 years old, he relived the incident, telling The Washington Newsday, “I was 30 at the time, living in Manchester, and working as a delivery driver.”

“I started delivering newspapers to newsagents at 2.30 a.m., and then we stayed on and were hired out to anyone who needed a van.

“At the time, I was working for ABC Television and Granada, and one day I was called to pick up a bear from the New Brighton Zoo.

“I informed my supervisor I was going to complete, but he stated there were no day drivers available and that it would only take an hour – I was quick, but not that quick.”

Walter, a devoted employee, accepted the position and proceeded to pick up baby bear Bruno in order to transport him to his television debut.

“They promised me it would be quite safe since the bear would be in a wooden crate,” Walter explained.

“However, I hadn’t traveled a mile when the bear got out of the van, and I hadn’t noticed.

“When I arrived at ABC Studios, a man approached me and asked, ‘Where is the bear?’

“What on earth are you talking about?” I wondered. and told him it was in the wooden crate – but it wasn’t there anymore; it had vanished.”

Bruno had jumped to his freedom at the Molyneux Drive intersection, and the seven-month-old Himalayan bear decided to go shopping on Seabank Road.

He soon found himself at number 218 in a shop run by Mr Vivian McMullen, who claimed he was collecting inventory when he felt a tug on his trouser leg.

