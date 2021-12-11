Bear Cub’s Epic Battle With Inflatable Reindeer in Front Yard is captured on video.

A bear cub was recorded on video attacking an inflatable reindeer that was part of a front yard Christmas decoration in California.

A witness to the incident in Monrovia, California, recorded a video on Facebook showing the baby bear pounced on the reindeer, biting it and thrashing it around in its teeth.

A caption on the Facebook video said, “Rudolph p**sed off the bears.” The video was posted on Wednesday, and it had already received 12,000 views by Saturday morning.

The mother of the cub can be seen stumbling around the front yard as the attack continues.

Donna Hargett, who posted the video of the incident, told CBS Los Angeles, “I looked up and there it was hopping on the reindeer.” “Out on the street, I was giggling to myself.” Despite the cub’s biting and pawing, the inflatable reindeer appears to be unharmed by the end of the video, when the bear appears to have lost interest.

According to Hargett, bears frequent the area.

Hargett said, “We see these two all the time.” “They’re a pain.” She went on to say that other bears visit the area and that they once broke into her home.

Hargett told the news channel, “Through the window one time.”

“The wall was scratched, and someone got out of bed. There were paw tracks everywhere “she continued.

Officials from the city of Monrovia, California, warning citizens about inviting bears on their website.

“Throughout the spring and summer, bears break into homes and rummage through trash bins, prompting numerous reports to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. These bears are sometimes referred to as “nuisance” bears, yet they are simply doing what comes naturally to them—foraging for food “According to the website.

Bears have been seen in the city, according to officials “They have great senses of smell and can detect a simple meal from a long distance. If they smell food left out on the kitchen counter, they may easily rip a front door off its hinges.” The Los Angeles Times reported in February 2020 that a 400-pound black bear was tranquilized while walking about the city, noting that one neighbor came within feet of the animal as it walked on his property. The bear appeared to be familiar with the region as a food source, according to officials.

