Beales, a massive Merseyside department store, reopens today.

After more than a year of closure, a much-loved department store will reopen its doors today.

People are encouraged to shop locally at Beales, which opens at 9.30 a.m. today, Thursday, August 12 on Lord Street in Southport.

In an unusual new manner for a large department store to operate, the new enterprise will incorporate many concessions owned by well-known local businesses.

As part of Beales’ plan to launch with a splash, the first 150 shoppers will receive vouchers worth up to £200.

Last year, a new company, New Start 2020, purchased the Beales brand and employed Tony Brown, the former CEO.

“There’s a lot going on,” Tony Brown stated. However, we are really pleased with how things have gone thus far. This Thursday, at 9.30 a.m., we will hold our Grand Opening (August 12).

“We’ve put a lot of time, money, and effort into getting here. I’ve driven thousands of miles to get things in order.

“We’re throwing everything we’ve got into this. We won’t be completely present from the start.

“We’re hoping to open our new Remedy at Beales cafe next week. They are attempting to do everything possible. However, the majority of our concessions will be open on Thursday (today).”

The CEO of Beales hopes that the public will support Beales and other Southport stores, restaurants, and enterprises.

Last year, the company established its first new store in Poole, Dorset, followed by a second in Peterborough earlier this year. Southport was picked as their third destination, giving the community a great boost of confidence.

In contrast to other department stores, the new Beales features a number of local concessions. Popular local businesses such as Remedy, Lucy Lou’s Boutique, Plaza Cards, Molloys Furnishers, In Time, Miss Attire, Naked Peak, and others will be visible, with more to come.

"My message to people would be – please use us or lose us," Tony Brown remarked. With our investment, we've demonstrated our strong belief in this community.