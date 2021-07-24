Beachgoers have been cautioned after one man died and another is fighting for his life.

After a man died and another remains seriously ill in hospital, beachgoers are being warned about the dangers of swimming in the sea.

On Crosby Beach, Hamza Mansoor, 22, died in a suspected swimming accident.

On Tuesday (July 20), around 7.10 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the popular beach in response to reports of a group of guys in distress in the sea.

After heart surgery, a man who was ‘delirious’ was discovered dead in a hospital washroom.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

Later, Hamza died, while one of his buddies is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

Sefton Coroners has received a file. The death of Mr. Mansoor is being viewed as non-suspicious.

Mr. Mansoor, from Stoke, was a Staffordshire University student.

Witnesses recounted heartbreaking scenes on the beach as others attempted to assist Mr Mansoor and his pals.

Crosby resident James Pugh said he was one of the first to go into the river to save the men who were drowning.

Callum Brown, 20, from Runcorn, and his mates took turns performing CPR on a man who had been dragged from the water.

A second individual, who was also pulled from the sea, is still in critical but stable condition in hospital, according to police.

Mersey Fire & Rescue has raised awareness of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather, when cold water shock and rip tides can be deadly.

“Our sympathies are with the family and friends following the tragic loss of a young man this week on Crosby beach,” said Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service district manager Gary Oakford.

“Unfortunately, this is the latest in a string of water-related deaths across the country during this hot spell. We would advise individuals to be cautious of the dangers of open water, especially when engaging in activities in or near open water.

“We know that over half of those who drown in the UK were doing ordinary things near water at the time, with many of them having no intention of entering the water.

“Open.” “Summary comes to a close.”