Beachgoers are scared by a mysterious sea creature with razor-sharp teeth that washes up on the shore.

While paddling in the sea in southwest England, two beachgoers came with a scary sea creature. After bobbing in the sea for around ten minutes, the odd creature washed ashore on the shoreline.

The sea monster was discovered by Katrina Ashmore, 41, and Paul Ashurst, 43, on the Devon coast. They believed it was a turtle or an old bag at first. Later, Ashurst got close enough to flip it over. According to Wales Online, he suffered injuries on his hands as a result of the creature’s razor-sharp teeth.

The creature was later identified as an anglerfish, which can be found half a mile underwater. The unique fish had drifted 9,000 kilometers from its Pacific Ocean birthplace.

Because the fish was dead, Ashmore and Ashurst left it where it was.

The Doncaster family expressed their gratitude to Yorkshire Live for allowing them to witness the incredible creature.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I just continued looking at it, unsure of what it was “According to Ashmore. “We didn’t know it was upside down until we flipped it over and saw all these fangs and the dangly thing that looked like a fishing line,” says the author. “It was enormous, easily twice as large as a football… We were told what kind of fish it was by a woman, and then I noticed one had washed up in California, and it was the same species “she continued.

“I hardly touched it since the teeth were like razor blades, and I got serious cuts all over my hands…

They wouldn’t stop bleeding no matter how many times I washed them in the waves.

Few individuals can say they’ve been bitten by one of those: I consider myself really fortunate “Ashurst, an electrical engineer, pointed out.

It’s not the first time an anglerfish has washed up on a beach, but it’s an unusual occurrence.

A man walking on a San Diego beach last month discovered an anglerfish on the sand.

The man came discovered the beast while walking along Black’s Beach at sunset. He couldn’t identify the creature at first, so he shared the photos with local news sources. The creature has a mouthful of knife-sharp teeth, a missile erupting from its forehead, and spikes on its sides, according to the photos.

To help identify the creature, NBC San Diego reached out to specialists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.