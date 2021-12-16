Beachgoer perplexed by mysterious ‘alien’ sea creature that washes up on shore.

Over the weekend, a weird marine monster that looks like “the alien from Independence Day” movie washed up on a California beach.

When a graduate student from San Francisco State University was strolling her dogs on Ocean Beach near Taraval, she came discovered the creature.

According to SF Gate, Eleanor Morgan commented, “I was incredibly captivated when I saw it because I had never seen anything like that before.” The monster has a long, pointed nose, according to a photo uploaded on Reddit. It seemed to be about three feet long. It had a smooth, flat, gray torso that was speckled with sand.

“It didn’t smell like it had been on the beach for very long,” Morgan added, “and the tide looked like it was coming in.”

Morgan’s photo drew hundreds of comments, with many trying to figure out what the creature was. It resembled a big squid, according to one user, and “the alien from Independence Day,” according to another. The creature was later recognized as a male shovelnose guitarfish by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. According to Paul Clarkson, head of husbandry operations at the aquarium, finding this critter on a beach is “likely an ordinary event.”

“Animals die all the time, and their carcasses occasionally wash ashore. If this was part of a bigger group of animals washing up at the same time, a different story might emerge “he stated

The term “shovelnose guitarfish” comes from the curvature of its body. The creature resembles skates and rays, but it lacks a venomous barb and is completely safe to humans. Crabs, clams, worms, and small fish are among the species’ favorite foods on shallow, sandy seafloors.

“Shovelnose guitarfish are fairly frequent and numerous along our coastline,” according to Vikki McCloskey, a curator at the California Academy of Science’s Steinhart Aquarium. “San Francisco is at the far northern edge of their range, yet it is still well within the ‘typical’ range for this species.” This isn’t the first time an enigmatic marine creature has washed up on a beach.

Two beachgoers in southwest England came across a scary marine creature earlier this month while paddling in the sea. The creature was later identified as an anglerfish, which can be found half a mile underwater. The unique fish had drifted 9,000 kilometers from its Pacific Ocean birthplace.