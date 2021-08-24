Beaches are being forced to close due to many cow attacks that have resulted in injuries.

A number of beaches on the French island of Corsica have recently been closed due to repeated cow assaults that have resulted in injuries. Despite the fact that cows are traditionally regarded of as amiable animals, reports claim that the island’s cow population has become a concern in recent years.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, Corsica’s 15,000 cows have gotten accustomed to being the only occupants of the island’s beaches, hills, and village roads, according to the New York Post. As a result, as people leave their homes and return to the sun, some cows have turned hostile toward locals and tourists.

Last week, a herd was seen chasing a group of people in Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano, a commune between Propriano and Porto-Vecchio, according to the Times of London. A visitor in his fifties was attacked by a herd earlier this month after a failed attempt to seize a beach site in Lotu. He was brought to the hospital with injuries to his neck and was treated there.

Last month, a 70-year-old Lozzi villager was rushed to the hospital after being attacked while hanging her washing.

The mayor of Lozzi, François Acquaviva, told a local newspaper that he and his colleagues were “frustrated by the authorities’ failure to address the problem,” according to The Times.

Authorities shuttered many beaches along the Bay of Ajaccio to reduce attacks. When they weren’t pursuing humans, cows were reportedly “eating plantations, denting automobiles, and overturning trash bins,” as well as roaming into roadways and demolishing fencing.

According to The New York Times, “tourists laugh at it as mythology and take pictures, but it’s a real pest.”

However, the island’s cow problems predate the outbreak.

According to The Local, a French publication, the island’s cow population routinely causes traffic accidents, some of which are fatal. A beachgoer made headlines the same year after being “gored in the face” by a cow while attempting to take a photo with one.

Authorities used doctors and hunters to put down roughly a dozen cows to prevent more attacks; nevertheless, euthanization was simply a temporary solution to a continuing problem.

Joselyne Mattei-Fazi, president of the, said, “I’ve been working on this topic for 15 years and I feel like I’m hitting a brick wall.” This is a condensed version of the information.