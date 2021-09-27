Beaches and a water treatment plant are being forced to close due to a possible spill from a US steel plant.

According to a mayor, an orange liquid poured from a U.S. Steel factory into a Lake Michigan tributary, forcing certain Indiana beaches and a water utility plant to close.

Following the suspected spill, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch stated Indiana Dunes National Park closed all of its beaches, as well as a water treatment facility in northwest Indiana.

All beaches, as well as the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, were closed Sunday until further notice, according to Indiana Dunes National Park.

Also as a precaution, Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility on Sunday night.

The utility said in a statement that continuous real-time testing at the facility had revealed no influence on “raw water parameters.”

The Ogden Dunes treatment plant is scheduled to be shut down until more information is gathered that proves there is no danger to the company’s water supply.

According to The (Northwest Indiana) Times, Indiana American Water’s Borman Park treatment facility in Gary has remained open and is able to satisfy the needs of its customers.

Lynch said she began receiving calls at 5:50 p.m. Sunday reporting that an unknown chemical had surfaced in the water near the U.S. Steel Midwest plant’s outfall in Portage, and then moved east of Chicago down the Burns Waterway to Lake Michigan.

“It’s already all the way across the channel into the open area, the mouth of the ditch,” Lynch said late Sunday.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from U.S. Steel on Monday morning.

Lynch told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that she didn’t know what the drug was, but that a Portage Marina employee had taken a sample for testing.

Late Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the state agency was looking into the matter.

More than four years after the Portage plant discharged wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the Burns Waterway, a federal judge approved a revised settlement with the company, and the apparent spill at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant comes just weeks after a federal judge approved a revised settlement with the company.

U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty as well as more than $625,000 in fees to various government entities. This is a condensed version of the information.