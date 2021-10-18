Beach Shacks Searched For 4-Year-Old Girl Amid Grave Concerns In The Case Of Missing Cleo Smith

Police in Australia are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family along the Macleod shoreline.

Before going missing, Cleo Smith was camping in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground. Authorities began looking for the kid after her parents discovered she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent when they awoke. According to Perth Now, despite a comprehensive land, air, and marine search, there have been no leads as to Cleo’s whereabouts.

The sleeping bag, which was comparable to the one she was using the night before her abduction, was released by the police on Monday.

According to Perth Now, “Cleo was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleep-suit with a blue and yellow design.”

“There are grave concerns for Cleo’s safety. WA Police are looking into all options and have a number of investigation resources on hand, including Homicide Squad investigators, Forensics, and local detectives.” “Police are searching a number of shacks along the campsite’s beach today (Monday),” says the statement “added the cops.

Inspector Jon Munday said the child’s absence was being investigation, and they weren’t ruling out the potential that Cleo had been kidnapped.

“We haven’t ruled it out.” According to the Australian, he told reporters, “We are not going to get blinkered or sort of assume that anything has happened.” “Unfortunately, everything is still on the table at this time.” The girl was last spotted wearing a blue and yellow one-piece sleep suit with a pink/purple color scheme.

Ellie Smith, the girl’s mother, encouraged anyone with information about her “sparkling” daughter to contact the police on Sunday. Dashcams and CCTV cameras in the neighborhood have also been checked by authorities.

Meanwhile, local guy Bill Kent has set up a GoFundMe page to aid Cleo’s family and the search efforts. The page had raised more than $38,000 as of Monday morning.

“The disappearance of their eldest child has been an extremely devastating ordeal for a well known family in our community,” Kent wrote.

“The search has been extensive on land, sea, and air, with everyone engaged putting in an incredible effort to assist find Cleo.”